OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Royal Dutch Shell-operated Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway was shut down on Monday at around 0900 GMT, the gas system operator Gassco said.

Gas output at the plant, which processes gas from offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain, was down by 32 million cubic metres, it added.

The shutdown was expected to last for ten hours.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.