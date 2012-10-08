Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant output to be reduced on Tues

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Output from the Royal Dutch Shell-operated Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway would be reduced on Tuesday, after it experience an unplanned outage on Monday, the gas system operator Gassco said.

The plant, which processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain, was expected to restart by 2000 GMT on Monday.

It was shut down after 0900 GMT on Monday morning, reducing total output for the gas day on Monday by 32 million cubic metres, Gassco said.

Shell said it was trying to solve the problem and to ramp up production as soon as possible.

“We can confirm that we have stopped producing at Ormen Lange due to a technical problem at the onshore facilities,” Shells spokesperson said in an email.

The processing plant has an overall capacity of 70 mcm per day, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline, UK’s main undersea gas import route.

Langeled flows were down to 50 mcm from 68 mcm earlier on Monday.