Shell's Nyhamna gas plant output cut by 57 mcm/d on Weds
October 10, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Shell's Nyhamna gas plant output cut by 57 mcm/d on Weds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Output from Royal Dutch Shell’s Nyhamna gas processing plant in Norway will be reduced by 57 million cubic metres per day on Wednesday, gas system operator Gassco said on Wednesday.

The plant, which processes gas from the giant offshore Ormen Lange gas field before it is shipped to Britain, will also see its output reduced by 27 mcm per day on Thursday.

The processing plant has an overall capacity of 70 mcm per day, and feeds the Langeled gas pipeline, UK’s main undersea gas import route.

