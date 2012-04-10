FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to buy oil cargo for Czech refinery - trade
April 10, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 6 years ago

Shell to buy oil cargo for Czech refinery - trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 10 (Reuters) - Shell will buy at least one oil tanker in the Mediterranean for further shipments to a refinery in the Czech Republic, which faces oil shortages due to supply constrains from Russia, trading sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it only had sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers.

