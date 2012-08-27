Shell's Ormen Lange gas field output falls again

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Output from Royal Dutch Shell’s Ormen Lange gas field in Norway was reduced again on Monday due to technical problems at a processing plant that supplies gas to Britain, Norway’s gas system operator said.

Output from the 70 million cubic metre (mcm) capacity Nyhamna plant that processes gas from Ormen Lange before it is shipped to Britain was reduced by 20 mcm per day, gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

The plant was running at reduced capacity on Saturday and again briefly on Sunday.

The Nordic power bourse said in a statement that the plant’s power consumption dropped to just 20 megawatts, a fraction of the installed 200 MW, at around 0020 GMT on Monday, and that the outage was expected to last until 1600 GMT on Monday.

Nyhamna gets all of its power from the national grid, and major drops in its power consumption indicate falls or halts in production.

The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway’s Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark’s DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).