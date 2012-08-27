FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell's Ormen Lange gas field output falls again
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

Shell's Ormen Lange gas field output falls again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Output from Royal Dutch Shell’s Ormen Lange gas field in Norway was reduced again on Monday due to technical problems at a processing plant that supplies gas to Britain, Norway’s gas system operator said.

Output from the 70 million cubic metre (mcm) capacity Nyhamna plant that processes gas from Ormen Lange before it is shipped to Britain was reduced by 20 mcm per day, gas system operator Gassco said on its website.

The plant was running at reduced capacity on Saturday and again briefly on Sunday.

The Nordic power bourse said in a statement that the plant’s power consumption dropped to just 20 megawatts, a fraction of the installed 200 MW, at around 0020 GMT on Monday, and that the outage was expected to last until 1600 GMT on Monday.

Nyhamna gets all of its power from the national grid, and major drops in its power consumption indicate falls or halts in production.

The partners in the field are Shell (17.04 percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Norway’s Statoil (28.92 percent), Denmark’s DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.