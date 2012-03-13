FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell restarting units at Pernis by April- traders
March 13, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

Shell restarting units at Pernis by April- traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will by April restart units at Europe’s largest refinery, Pernis in the Netherlands, after routine maintenance, traders said on Tuesday.

Shell declined to comment.

Traders said that a number of units, including a hydrocracker and hydrotreater, had been shut for work this month, reducing the refinery’s output of diesel.

At least three traders said they had been notified a crude distillation unit at the 412,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery was also undergoing maintenance this month, but this could not be confirmed.

