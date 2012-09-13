Shell's Pernis hydrocracker down in Sept/Oct-traders

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will shut the hydrocracker at its flagship European refinery Pernis from late September to late October, oil traders said on Thursday.

“I believe there’s an outage at the hydrocracker from the last 10 days of September to the last 10 days of October,” said one.

Refinery outages around Europe and elsewhere are causing supply tightness, a factor which has seen refining margins climb to multi-year highs.

Shell’s Pernis has a capacity of about 400,000 barrels per day, making it among the largest European refineries.

Shell declined to comment.