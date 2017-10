LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its subsidiary in the Philippines, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC), is in the process of preparing an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares.

PSPC has hired BPI Capital Corp and JP Morgan for the process, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported earlier this month. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)