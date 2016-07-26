Shell Philippine unit files for IPO of up to $629 mln

MANILA, July 26 (Reuters) - Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp is looking to raise up to 29.7 billion pesos ($629.24 million) in what could be the country's third initial public offering this year, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

The unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to offer 330 million primary and secondary shares at up to 90 pesos per share.

Pilipinas Shell, which operates one of the two refineries in the Philippines, is required under a near two-decade old law to offer at least 10 percent of its equity to the public.