UPDATE 1-Blaze at Dutch Shell chemical plant extinguished, two hurt
June 4, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Blaze at Dutch Shell chemical plant extinguished, two hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with fire extinguished, adds two minor injuries)

AMSTERDAM, June 4 (Reuters) - Dutch firefighters on Wednesday extinguished a fire that had raged overnight at a chemical plant near the southern port city of Rotterdam after an explosion at the facility.

Two workers were treated for minor burns after the blaze at the plant, which is owned by Royal Dutch Shell PLC, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The sprawling, 320-hectare (790-acre) plant near the southern town of Moerdijk, manufactures chemicals from petroleum that are used in products ranging from car components to synthetic fibres and insulation materials.

It is supplied by a Shell refinery near Rotterdam.

Dutch public television showed pictures of the flames and large plumes of smoke, which eyewitnesses said could be seen from Rotterdam, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) away. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Dan Grebler and Miral Fahmy)

