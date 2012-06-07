FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to shut Australia Clyde oil refinery Sept 30
June 7, 2012 / 2:00 AM / 5 years ago

Shell to shut Australia Clyde oil refinery Sept 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 7 (Reuters) - Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell will close its 79,000 barrels-per-day Clyde refinery near Sydney on Sept. 30 and convert the facility into a fuel terminal.

The refinery has been struggling with poor industry margins and intense competition from mega-refineries in Asia, Shell said in a statement.

“The initial decision to close and convert Clyde, taken in July last year, was consistent with Shell’s strategy to focus its refining portfolio on larger assets and to build a profitable downstream business here in Australia,” it said.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ron Popeski

