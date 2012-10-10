FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unit at Shell's Pernis refinery back to normal after flaring
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 10, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Unit at Shell's Pernis refinery back to normal after flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

London, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Output at a fluid catalytic cracker at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands has returned to normal after flaring forced it to reduce production, the DCMR (Dutch environmental agency) said on Wednesday.

“Electrical problems led to five to six hours of flaring, which ended at around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT),” said Foppe de Jong, a spokesman for the environmental permits department at the DCMR.

Output at the 49,000 barrel per day unit was reduced by 20 percent during the flaring but was now operating at full capacity again, de Jong said.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The 400,000 bpd Pernis refinery is conducting maintenance at its hydrocracker until the end of October.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.