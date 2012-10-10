Unit at Shell's Pernis refinery back to normal after flaring

London, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Output at a fluid catalytic cracker at Royal Dutch Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands has returned to normal after flaring forced it to reduce production, the DCMR (Dutch environmental agency) said on Wednesday.

“Electrical problems led to five to six hours of flaring, which ended at around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT),” said Foppe de Jong, a spokesman for the environmental permits department at the DCMR.

Output at the 49,000 barrel per day unit was reduced by 20 percent during the flaring but was now operating at full capacity again, de Jong said.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The 400,000 bpd Pernis refinery is conducting maintenance at its hydrocracker until the end of October.