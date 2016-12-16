FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Shell to buy electricity from its own Dutch offshore wind farm
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
December 16, 2016 / 9:20 AM / 8 months ago

Shell to buy electricity from its own Dutch offshore wind farm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell signed an agreement on Friday to buy all of the electricity generated by a Dutch offshore wind farm in which it owns a 50 percent stake as part of its drive to expand in renewable energy.

Offshore Wind Farm Egmond aan Zee opened in 2006 and is the Netherlands' first large-scale offshore wind farm. It is jointly operated by Shell and Nuon Energy, part of Vattenfall.

Shell will buy all of the electricity it generates beginning on Jan. 1 2017 for five years, a spokeswoman said.

"This agreement allows us to develop our expertise in wind management as well as to establish Shell Energy Europe as an active participant in the renewable electricity market in Europe," said Jonathan McCloy, general manager for northwest Europe at Shell's energy trading arm.

The company said it would supply the electricity to industrial and large-scale commercial energy users.

Large businesses are turning to renewable energy purchase agreements to ensure more climate friendly electricity procurement.

Google, whose energy costs to cool its data centres are huge, is the world's largest corporate buyer of renewable energy and is on target to meet all of its electricity needs using renewable energy next year. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.