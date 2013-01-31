FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell keen on Arctic long term, 2013 drilling unclear
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 31, 2013 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Shell keen on Arctic long term, 2013 drilling unclear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell wants to develop projects the Arctic in the longer term where it sees significant resource potential, Chief Executive Peter Voser said on Thursday.

“In the longer term, we want to develop the Arctic,” Voser said at a news conference after Shell reported its earnings. He said roughly 20 percent of yet-to-be discovered resources are in the Arctic.

Voser did not specify if Shell would miss the 2013 drilling season in the Arctic. He said two rigs in the area would need more work if they are going to be ready for the 2013 season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.