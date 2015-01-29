FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell to cut spending by $15 bln over next 3 years
January 29, 2015

Shell to cut spending by $15 bln over next 3 years

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it would lower its capital investment in 2015 and curtail overall spending by a total of $15 billion over the next 3 years in response to lower oil prices.

The company reported fourth-quarter 2014 earnings on a current cost of supplies basis at $4.2 billion, compared with $2.2 billion for same quarter a year earlier, and in line with expectations.

It said it kept its dividend stable for the quarter at $0.47 per share and would keep it the same in the first quarter of 2015. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso)

