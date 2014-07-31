FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shell quarterly adjusted earnings rise 33 pct
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 31, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Shell quarterly adjusted earnings rise 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc , which has been shedding assets to cut costs and streamline operations, reported a 33 percent increase in adjusted quarterly earnings after producing more liquids and selling at higher prices.

Adjusted earnings on a current cost of supplies basis rose to $6.1 billion for the second quarter from $4.6 billion a year earlier.

The Anglo-Dutch company said it would a pay a dividend of 47 cents per ordinary share and 94 cents per American Depositary Share for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 4 percent from a year earlier.

Cash flow from operating activities was $8.6 billion, down from $12.4 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.