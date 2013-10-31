FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell Q3 misses forecasts as refining, Nigeria weigh
#Energy
October 31, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Shell Q3 misses forecasts as refining, Nigeria weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s third quarter profits undershot analysts’ forecasts on Thursday as a weak refining environment and production losses due to disruption in Nigeria weighed on its performance.

Third quarter earnings excluding identified items and on a current cost of supply basis came in at $4.5 bln compared with a forecast range of between $4.9 and $5.1 bln and down from $6.6 billion a year ago.

CEO Peter Voser, who steps down at the end of the year, said actions taken this year “underline our commitment to shareholder returns”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
