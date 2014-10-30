RPT-Shell beats Q3 earnings expectations, appoints new chairman

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell beat expectations with core earnings of $5.8 billion for the third quarter and maintained its dividend as both upstream and downstream division delivered strong results.

Europe’s biggest oil company by market value also said it had appointed former chairman of Bank of America, Charles Holliday, as its chairman. Holliday will take over from current chairman Jorma Ollila in 2015. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso; editing by Susan Thomas)