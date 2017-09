LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell took a $700 million hit in second quarter profits on Thursday for continuing oil thefts and disruption to its Nigeria operations and for the tax impact of a weakening Australian dollar.

The impact was included in Shell’s adjusted second quarter net earnings on a current cost of supply basis, which came in at $4.6 billion, down from $5.7 billion a year ago and below analysts’ expectations.