RPT-Shell Q3 misses forecasts as refining, Nigeria weigh

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell’s third quarter profits undershot analysts’ forecasts on Thursday as a weak refining environment and production losses due to disruption in Nigeria weighed on its performance.

Third quarter earnings excluding identified items and on a current cost of supply basis came in at $4.5 bln compared with a forecast range of between $4.9 and $5.1 bln and down from $6.6 billion a year ago.

CEO Peter Voser, who steps down at the end of the year, said actions taken this year “underline our commitment to shareholder returns”.