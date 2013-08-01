FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell sees Houston-Houma pipeline up and running soon
August 1, 2013

Shell sees Houston-Houma pipeline up and running soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Houston-to-Houma pipeline reversal, designed to react to changing supply-demand dynamics in the U.S. oil system, should be running “in the not too distant future”, Shell’s finance director, Simon Henry, told reporters on Thursday.

A portion of the pipeline is currently shut while work takes place. When it is running, a system that used to take crude from the Gulf of Mexico can be used instead to ship cheaper crude now produced inland to Louisiana markets.

The so-called “Ho-Ho” reversal and other such moves have been narrowing the gap that has opened up between the prices of U.S. WTI and the European Brent oil benchmarks.

