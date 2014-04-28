Shell says will comply with all international sanctions

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell said it will comply with all international sanctions, following a United States government decision to impose sanctions against the head of Russian oil producer Rosneft .

“Shell monitors trade controls and sanctions closely and will respond appropriately to ensure that we comply with all applicable international sanctions and related measures,” a spokesman said.

The U.S. on Monday slapped sanctions on seven Russian government officials and 17 companies linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a fresh attempt to force Moscow to back down from its intervention in Ukraine. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)