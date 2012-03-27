FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell partially evacuates N.Sea Shearwater rig
#Energy
March 27, 2012 / 7:16 AM / in 6 years

Shell partially evacuates N.Sea Shearwater rig

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Shell UK has evacuated some staff from its Shearwater oil and gas platform in the North Sea due to safety concerns over an uncontrollable gas leak at a nearby rig operated by Total.

“Shell UK Limited can confirm that a partial downman of personnel is underway at the company’s Shearwater platform and the nearby Noble Hans Deul drilling rig, approximately located 225 km (138 miles) east from Aberdeen,” a spokesman said.

Output from the Shearwater platform was not affected by the evacuation while drilling operations on Shell’s Noble Hans Deul rig have been suspended and the wells have been left in a safe state, he said.

“Shell considers this to be a prudent precautionary measure following the gas leak at Total’s nearby Elgin Franklin platform,” the company said.

