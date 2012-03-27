Shells starts Shearwater rig maintenance after leak

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Shell UK has decided to bring forward maintenance on its Shearwater gas platform in the North Sea from Tuesday after partially evacuating the rig following Total’s gas leak, the Anglo-Dutch company said.

“Further to the precautionary safety measures we took yesterday following Total’s gas leak at Elgin, we have now brought forward plans to carry out maintenance at Shearwater,” a spokesman said.

“This will take place from today, starting four days ahead of schedule. We are therefore shutting down production in a controlled manner,” he said.