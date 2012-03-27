UPDATE 1-Shell starts Shearwater rig maintenance after leak

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Shell UK has decided to bring forward maintenance on its Shearwater gas platform in the North Sea with immediate effect after partially evacuating the rig following Total’s gas leak, the Anglo-Dutch company said.

“Further to the precautionary safety measures we took yesterday following Total’s gas leak at Elgin, we have now brought forward plans to carry out maintenance at Shearwater,” a spokesman said.

“This will take place from today, starting four days ahead of schedule. We are therefore shutting down production in a controlled manner,” he said.

A growing gas cloud from a leak at a platform operated by Total off Scotland had forced Shell to remove some workers from two nearby rigs for safety reasons.

Earlier, Shell said it would take further appropriate measures once the scale of Total’s leaking Elgin rig, which is four nautical miles from Shearwater, became clearer.

Total has said it may take six months to stem the leak by drilling a relief well.