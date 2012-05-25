FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gazprom eyes new partners for Shtokman gas project
May 25, 2012 / 2:03 PM / 5 years ago

Gazprom eyes new partners for Shtokman gas project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it is seeking new partners for the Shtokman gas project, which has been repeatedly delayed on disagreements over investment volumes.

Alexei Miller also declined to directly address media reports that Shell may join the project.

“We are looking into the possibility of new partners entering the project. We are already working with Shell in the LNG sphere in other projects,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)

