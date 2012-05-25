Gazprom eyes new partners for Shtokman gas project

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday it is seeking new partners for the Shtokman gas project, which has been repeatedly delayed on disagreements over investment volumes.

Alexei Miller also declined to directly address media reports that Shell may join the project.

“We are looking into the possibility of new partners entering the project. We are already working with Shell in the LNG sphere in other projects,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)