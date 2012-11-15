FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shell to expand petrochemicals capacity in Singapore
November 15, 2012 / 2:05 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shell to expand petrochemicals capacity in Singapore

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said it plans to increase by more than 20 percent the production capacity of olefins and aromatics at its petrochemicals complex in Singapore, but did not say how much the expansion would cost.

The ethylene cracker, which opened in March 2010 and was Shell’s largest petrochemical investment, is integrated with the company’s 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery on Singapore’s Bukom island and a mono-ethylene glycol plant in the Jurong Island industrial complex.

“The investment will generate additional volumes to help us meet growing demand from our customers in the region,” said Ben van Beurden, executive vice president for Shell Chemicals.

This project will be important in helping Shell grab a larger share of the estimated $395 billion global market for specialty chemicals -- high-value raw materials used in products from diapers to higher-performance tyres and LCD televisions.

