Shell shuts Singapore refining unit on outage - sources
March 26, 2012 / 5:15 AM / 6 years ago

Shell shuts Singapore refining unit on outage - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc has shut a processing unit at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery after black smoke was seen at the site, trade sources said on Monday.

It was not immediately clear which unit went down and what caused the outage.

Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The Singapore Civil Defence received a call at 10 a.m. local time about a fire alarm being activated on Pulau Bukom where Shell’s refinery is located.

“SCDF resources were dispatched. However our services were not required as the incident was already resolved prior to our arrival,” SCDF said in an e-mailed statement.

