Shell shuts FCC unit at Singapore refinery, unit being restarted

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc unexpectedly shut a fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery, and is currently restarting the unit, trading sources said on Monday.

The restart process was expected to be completed soon, one of the sources said.

The reason for the outage was not clear. Shell was not immediately available for comment.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call at 10 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) about a fire alarm on Pulau Bukom, where the Shell refinery is located.

“SCDF resources were dispatched. However our services were not required as the incident was already resolved prior to our arrival,” the SCDF said in an e-mailed statement.