AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell is participating in a consortium bidding in a Dutch government tender to build two 350 megawatt wind farms off the Netherlands’ southern coast.

Shell, bidding together with energy company Eneco and contractor Van Oord NV, will use turbines built by Vestas if its bid is successful, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Susan Thomas)