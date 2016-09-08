FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Israeli tech group Shellanoo cancels Tel Aviv IPO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 8, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Israeli tech group Shellanoo cancels Tel Aviv IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Israeli technology firm Shellanoo said on Thursday it had cancelled a planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

In a one-line statement to the bourse, Shellanoo - which last month said it would raise at least 100 million shekels ($27 million) in a share offering - did not give a reason for the cancellation and did not provide further details.

Shellanoo, founded in 2014 and whose backers include Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and pop stars will.i.am and Nicki Minaj, focuses on mobile applications, online services and interactive artificial intelligence.

The company had said it has been valued at $177 million by consulting firm BDO.

The move comes as a blow to the TASE, which has been struggling with falling trading volumes and de-listings.

Among Shellanoo's investments, its website lists about two dozen mobile apps and digital platforms, some available and some in development.

One of those programmes is anonymous messaging app Blindspot, which has come under fire from some parents and politicians who say it is being used as a weapon for cyber-bullying.

$1 = 3.7524 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.