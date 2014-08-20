FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 20, 2014 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

China's Shengjing Bank plans $1-bln Hong Kong IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - China’s Shengjing Bank plans to raise $1 billion through a Hong Kong initial public offering this year, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

The Shenyang-based city commercial lender is scheduled to file a listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange as early as September, IFR said.

Shengjing Bank joined the queue of Chinese banks targeting a Hong Kong listing, after waiting for a few years to go public domestically, IFR reported.

Huishang Bank, Bank of ChongQing and Harbin Bank all listed in Hong Kong in the past year.

Shengjing Bank could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; writing by Stephen Aldred)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
