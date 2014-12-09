FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Shengjing Bank considers $1.3 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

China's Shengjing Bank considers $1.3 bln Hong Kong IPO - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shengjing Bank, a commercial lender owned by Chinese municipal governments, is seeking to raise about $1.3 bln in a Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Tuesday.

The company is expected to start book-building later this week or early next week and the IPO is expected to be priced before Christmas, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said citing sources familiar with the matter.

China Merchants Securities (HK) is the sole sponsor and sole global coordinator. Shengjing joins other Chinese lenders, Huishang Bank, Bank of Chongqing and Harbin Bank to pursue a Hong Kong listing, the report added. (Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.