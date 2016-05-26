FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech's unit to set up joint venture in Beijing and Shenzhen
#Communications Equipment
May 26, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech's unit to set up joint venture in Beijing and Shenzhen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd :

* Says its Shenzhen-based wholly owned investment unit (the unit) to 50 million yuan to set up a Beijing-based investment management centre which to be mainly engaged in investment in military industry area, with a term of five years

* Says the unit to invest 50 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based investment management centre which to be mainly engaged in investment in military industry area, with total size of no less than 300 million yuan and a term of five years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oJ0DkZ ; goo.gl/XfmUVI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

