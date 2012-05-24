FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Shenhua says plans to buy assets from controlling shareholder
#Basic Materials
May 24, 2012 / 1:30 AM / in 5 years

China Shenhua says plans to buy assets from controlling shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 24 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country’s largest coal producer, said it plans to acquire assets from its controlling shareholder including equity interests in or assets of China Shenhua Coal Liquefaction and Chemical Co Ltd and Shaanxi Shenyan Coal Co Ltd.

In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday, China Shenhua said it had conducted initial preparations to acquire the assets from Shenhua Group Corp Ltd , a deal to be funded by proceeds from sales of A shares in mainland China and from internal resources.

It gave no value for the deal.

For statement click here

Last month, China Shenhua posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales volumes in the world’s second-largest economy.

Some analysts say the outlook for Shenhua and smaller peers Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd and China Coal Energy Co Ltd could be overshadowed by a slowing economy, government price controls and rising mining costs. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

