China coal producer Shenhua plans $1 bln wind farm IPO in HK-IFR

HONG KONG, July 27 (Reuters) - China’s biggest coal producer, Shenhua Group, plans to list its wind farm assets in an initial public offering in Hong Kong valued at up to $1 billion, IFR reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The IPO is expected for the first half of 2016, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. The company has invited banks to pitch for the deal, though no mandates have yet been assigned, it reported.

A Shenhua spokesman did not return calls for comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ed Davies)