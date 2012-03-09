FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Shenhua wins approval for $605 mln power project
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 9, 2012 / 9:22 AM / 6 years ago

China Shenhua wins approval for $605 mln power project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd , the country’s largest coal producer, said on Friday that it has won regulatory approval to build a power and steam plant in Beijing with a total investment of 3.82 billion yuan ($604.77 million).

The gas and steam combined cycle generating unit would have a power generation capacity of about 845 megawatts and would also supply heat to cover an area of 12 million square metres, the company said in a statement.

Shenhua is an integrated coal and power producer. It also provides railway transportation services to the coal mining business and external customers. It has a port operation that provides coal loading, transportation and storage services. ($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.