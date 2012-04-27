China Shenhua Energy Q1 profit up 6 pct on higher sales

HONG KONG, April 27 (Reuters) - China Shenhua Energy , the country’s largest coal producer, posted a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher sales volumes in the world’s second-largest economy.

Shenhua said on Friday first-quarter net profit rose to 11.74 billion yuan ($1.86 billion), compared with a restated 11.09 billion in the 2011 period.

Some analysts say the outlook for Shenhua and smaller peers Yanzhou Coal Mining and China Coal Energy is overshadowed by a slowing economy, government price controls and rising mining costs.

Shenhua said its commercial coal production rose 12 percent in the first quarter to 79.1 million tonnes, accounting for 27 percent of its annual operating target. Sales volume increased 16 percent to 108 million tonnes, accounting for 26 percent of its 2012 target.

Its total power output dispatch jumped 20 percent to 43.85 billion kilowatt hours, accounting for 22 percent of its annual target. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Raymond Leung; Editing by Dan Lalor)