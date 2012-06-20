BASIS POINT-Shenhua seeks 30 bln yuan loan for State Grid Energy buy

(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters Basis Point) - State-owned coal producer Shenhua Group Corp Ltd is seeking a Rmb30bn (US$4.7bn) syndicated loan to back its acquisition of State Grid Energy Development Co Ltd, banking sources said.

Sources said Agricultural Bank of China is leading the financing, while China Construction Bank and Industrial & Commercial Bank of China are expected to be in the lending group.

Sources said the final lender group could involve around 10 banks.

Shenhua had invited banks to bid for the financing in late May which attracted more than 20 lenders vying for the leading role, according to sources.

Shenhua announced last week that it has agreed in principle to buy a 100% stake in State Grid Energy from State Grid Corp of China.

Shenhua, under the direct supervision of the Chinese central government, is the largest coal company in China and the largest coal supplier in the world, according to its website.

State Grid Energy has a booked capital of Rmb70m and manages eight thermoelectricity power plants in China. At the end of 2011, its total assets amounted to Rmb55bn with Rmb46.8bn in debts. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Chris Lewis)