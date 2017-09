Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shenyang Commercial City :

* Says received a verdict, regarding a lawsuit filed by Beijing Branch of China Huarong

* Says a Shenyang-based property is ordered to return loan of 200 million yuan and bear interest as well as damages

*Says the company to bear joint liability of the loan

Source text in Chinese:hsvp.com/2101

