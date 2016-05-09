FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen Infogem Technologies to pay 2015 dividend on May 13
May 9, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Infogem Technologies to pay 2015 dividend on May 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Infogem Technologies :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 3 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on May 12 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 13 and the dividend will be paid on May 13

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yBLc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News) ((Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com;)(+86 010 62674724;)(Reuters Messaging:)(Beijing.HeadlineNews@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) )

