FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shenzhen Air signs deal with Boeing to buy 46 jets for $4.3 bln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Shenzhen Air signs deal with Boeing to buy 46 jets for $4.3 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 3 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Airlines has struck a deal with Boeing Co to buy 46 B737 planes for $4.3 billion, the carrier’s parent Air China Ltd said on Wednesday, as the group seeks to grow the number of routes served in China’s booming air travel market.

The new planes, to be delivered between 2016 and 2020, are expected to increase Shenzhen Air’s capacity by 6 percent, Air China said in a stock exchange filing.

The airplane order will be funded by bank loans and other financial vehicles, the filing said. Air China had said in May its board had approved Shenzhen Airlines’ purchase of the planes.

Shenzhen Airlines could not be reached immediately for comment on Wednesday.

The carrier plans to add or open more than eight domestic routes during the leisure travel season this summer, according to its website.

Other Chinese carriers, including Hainan Airlines , have also placed aircraft orders recently to service a fast-growing domestic and outbound leisure travel market. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.