China's Shenzhou launches $500 mln convertible bond issue - IFR

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Chinese knitwear manufacturer Shenzhou International Group Holdings Ltd has launched a convertible bond to raise about $500 million for business expansion and general corporate purposes, IFR, a ThomsonReuters publication, reported on Wednesday.

The bond, with a fixed coupon of 0.5 percent and a tenor of five years, has an investor put at the end of the third year, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal. The bond will be priced to give a yield-to-put/maturity of 1.25-1.75 percent.

The conversion premium is indicated at 32.5-37.5 percent, it added. Credit Suisse and HSBC Holdings are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by)