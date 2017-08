Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton has added to its environmental practice with the hiring of Nicholas van Aelstyn as a partner in the firm's San Francisco office.

The law firm announced on Monday van Aelstyn would be joining Sheppard Mullin's 83-lawyer real estate, land use and environmental practice group.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nXkjhO