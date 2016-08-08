FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sherborne says to stick with strategy; sees little Brexit impact
August 8, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sherborne says to stick with strategy; sees little Brexit impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd

* Says at present directors believe UK's EU referendum result will not ultimately have a material impact on company's performance or its investment in Electra.

* Says end-June net asset value attributable to shareholders of company was 382 million pounds, or 121.42 pence per share.

* Says company intends to continue to pursue its strategy as set out in its prospectus. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
