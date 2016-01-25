FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge nixes RICO class action against debt collector Sherman
January 25, 2016 / 10:47 PM / 2 years ago

Judge nixes RICO class action against debt collector Sherman

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A racketeering lawsuit against Sherman Financial Group, one of the country’s largest debt buyers, cannot proceed as a class action because circumstances vary too much among the class members, a federal judge in Indianapolis has ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Pratt said individual proof would be needed for each class member to support their claims that Sherman subsidiaries did not own consumers’ debt when they tried to collect it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1S7a6fE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
