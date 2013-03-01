S&P raises Sherman Central School District, N.Y. GO rating to A+

March 1 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday raised the general obligation ratings of Sherman Central School District, New York to A-plus from A, and assigned the district its A-plus school issuer credit rating (ICR).

S&P said the “upgrade reflects the assignment of the school ICR. The rating previously reflected only the security provided by the New York State Aid Intercept Program,” said S&P credit analyst Lindsay Wilhelm.

The school ICR is based the district’s stable, but limited economy, good financial management practices, and a low overall net debt burden.