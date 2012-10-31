FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sherritt posts loss on lower nickel sales, price
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
Energy & Environment
Eni bets big on Zohr explorer finding new treasure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

Sherritt posts loss on lower nickel sales, price

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp posted a third-quarter loss on Wednesday as lower nickel prices and sales volumes, and lower exports of thermal coal weighed on revenue.

The miner’s net loss was C$22.6 million, or 8 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Sept 30. That compared with a profit of C$45.5 million, or 16 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted to remove one-time items, earnings were 3 Canadian cents a share, compared with average analyst expectations of 9 Canadian cents a shares, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue dropped 9 percent to C$422.2 million as nickel sales volumes fell 9 percent to 8.6 million pounds and thermal coal sales volumes fell 7 percent to 8.5 million tonnes.

Sherritt said the ramp-up at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar is progressing, with full commercial production expected in early 2013. The project, which is a joint venture with Sumitomo Corp and Korea Resources Corp, is on track to remain within its $5.5 billion capital budget.

Sherritt owns nickel operations in Canada, Cuba, Indonesia and Madagascar, along with numerous coal mines in Canada and energy projects in Cuba.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.