FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nickel miner Sherritt posts quarterly loss
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Nickel miner Sherritt posts quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Sherritt International Corp reported a third-quarter loss, mainly due to depreciation charged at the Ambatovy nickel mine and higher income tax expenses.

Sherritt posted a loss of C$51.3 million ($46 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of C$1.1 million, or breakeven on a per-share basis, a year earlier.

The company, which mines nickel in Cuba and Madagascar, said adjusted revenue rose 55 percent to C$302.7 million. ($1 = C$1.1148) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.