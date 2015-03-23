Canada's Sherritt hit by strike at Ambatovy mine in Madagascar

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International said on Monday a strike by employees at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar has forced the company to curtail output from the mine.

The company said the strike began a week ago and is still on despite its efforts to reach a resolution. Due to the strike the mine is running at a reduced capacity, curtailing ore feed to its Toamasina processing plant.

Sherritt said no work stoppage has occurred at its Toamasina plant and that the strike is, at this time, not expected to hurt its 2015 production forecast.

Sherritt said it will provide updates on any developments at the mine, adding that it is committed to working cooperatively with employees and government officials to resolve this dispute quickly and resume normal production levels. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Nick Zieminski)