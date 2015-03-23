FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Sherritt hit by strike at Ambatovy mine in Madagascar
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2015 / 2:00 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Sherritt hit by strike at Ambatovy mine in Madagascar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - Diversified Canadian miner Sherritt International said on Monday a strike by employees at its Ambatovy nickel mine in Madagascar has forced the company to curtail output from the mine.

The company said the strike began a week ago and is still on despite its efforts to reach a resolution. Due to the strike the mine is running at a reduced capacity, curtailing ore feed to its Toamasina processing plant.

Sherritt said no work stoppage has occurred at its Toamasina plant and that the strike is, at this time, not expected to hurt its 2015 production forecast.

Sherritt said it will provide updates on any developments at the mine, adding that it is committed to working cooperatively with employees and government officials to resolve this dispute quickly and resume normal production levels. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.